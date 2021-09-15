Fans Are Hyped Over Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first opinions for Venom: Let There Be Carnage are hitting the social media realm today after screenings of the highly-anticipated film have begun. The movie hits theaters on October 1st, but some lucky viewers could see the movie ahead of time.

Let There Be Carnage is the follow-up to 2018’s Venom, and the movie sees Eddie Brock/Venom up against their biggest threat yet — Carnage. Woody Harrelson plays the villain, and fans who got to preview the film early can’t stop raving about his performance.

Another thing fans can’t stop raving about is the post-credit scene for Let There Be Carnage. If you’re a movie fan at all, you know that it’s not always advisable to leave the theater before the credits roll. While some films use post-credit scenes to preview what’s coming up in the future, others use them for comedic value and bloopers.

No matter what they’re used for, fans don’t want to miss them, and that idea is the talk of the social media realm in terms of Let There Be Carnage. In fact, in almost every post about the film, the words ‘do not miss the credits’ are used.

Fans at home wonder if this ties into the fact that all signs are pointing towards Venom joining the MCU. In fact, Andy Serkis confirmed in an interview this week that Venom and Spider-Man will meet. In that same interview, he also said that there’s a lot to Venom’s story that we don’t want to skip past, either.

Will Venom and Spider-Man meet in the post-credit scenes? Is there a new supervillain for Venom to fight showcased instead? Does the scene have to do with Carnage? The possibilities are endless, but one thing is for sure — you can’t leave the theater without seeing it, and you shouldn’t order a large drink before sitting down to watch, either. No bathroom breaks!

If you want to be totally surprised, you may want to stop reading here. A few of the Tweets elude to the scene, while others won’t share anything at all. We are sharing a mix of Tweets, but we don’t want to spoil the fun for you! So this is your official spoiler warning.

#Venom Let There Be Carnage is a frenzied mix of buddy movie, romance (Venom❤️Eddie), and horror. It wastes no time in getting down to business and not relent. Hardy is on fire and Harrelson IS Carnage.



⚠️DO NOT MISS THE CREDITS!@SonyPicturesUK #Venom2 — Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) September 14, 2021

Don’t miss the credits!

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage has a very special post credit scene, I think will be very excited for what's coming , this is what we've been waiting for 🕷 — Daniel Marquez (@DannielMaarquez) September 15, 2021

This is a little spoiler-y, but it’s what many fans were expecting anyway. Apparently, the post-credit scene points to this meeting, unless, of course – it’s a smokescreen.

Hard at work getting this #VenomLetThereBeCarnage movie reveiw ready for you guys NO SPOILERS THO. THAT POST CREDIT SCENE THO 🤯😱🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 that needs its own video #Venom #Carnage — BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) September 15, 2021

No spoilers here, but not one person who saw the scene can stop talking about it.

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage post credit scene is a right old tease — Josh (@joshpazz) September 15, 2021

This person says the post-credit scene is a tease!

Sounds like the #VenomLetThereBeCarnage mid-credits scene brought the house down. — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) September 14, 2021

While everyone is raving about the movie in its entirety, the post-credit scene is, well, a scene-stealer.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1st, and you won’t want to miss it.