Tom Hardy Asks Fans Not To Spoil Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene

The internet is buzzing over Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene, even though nobody’s revealing what it is. Of course, rumors have already been making the rounds that may or not be correct, but we’ll all find out for ourselves when the movie lands over a year behind schedule on October 1st.

Early reactions to the symbiotic sequel have been overwhelmingly positive, and while the pandemic means Let There Be Carnage doesn’t stand a chance of matching its predecessor’s $850 million haul, it’s nonetheless poised to be a major success for Sony. That’s good news for the studio, who’ve been hit harder than most by the pandemic because they’re the only one of the ‘Big Five’ outfits that don’t have an in-house streaming service to fall back on.

Inevitably, most of the speculation is focusing on Venom crossing paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but ahead of a preview screening leading man, producer and co-writer Tom Hardy urged those in attendance not to give the game away ahead of time, as per ComicBook.

“There is something, possibly, at the end of this movie that you might see that has become something of a tradition in these movies. What you see here, when you leave here, let it stay here. Will you promise me that whatever you see at the end of this movie, during the credits, you will let it stay here and not tweet it?”

That doesn’t mean people aren’t going to do it anyway, so it would be a wise idea for those wanting to remain in the dark to steer away from anything and everything related to Venom: Let There Be Carnage for the next couple of weeks. Whether it’s the first step towards that Spider-Man crossover or not, it’s safe to assume that the majority of people buying a ticket to see the movie in theaters will be sticking around until the bitter end.