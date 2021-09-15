First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Call It Insane And Exhilarating

The next installment in Sony Pictures’ Venom franchise officially hits theaters on Friday, October 1st. Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows directly on from the 2018 film starring Tom Hardy. Venom greeted audiences as a film they were cautiously optimistic about seeing, and left them thrilled and excited about what was to come next. An especially exciting question was posed at the end of the movie: who (or what) would be the next big threat for Venom and Eddie Brock to tackle?

The answer? Carnage.

Let There Be Carnage will introduce Hardy and his Symbiote to Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson, and the battle between the two promises to be epic. There’s also the ongoing battle between Brock and his new sense of self that’s toyed with in the trailers for the film. In hilarious moments and terrifying ones, he’s just trying to make it work. With a quickly approaching release date, the sequel has screened for some lucky viewers and the opinions of the film that they’re allowed to share right now prove that this movie is going to be epic.

Buckle up, everyone!

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage is the most batshit insane film of the year and a marked improvement on the first film. It absolutely flies by and Woody Harrelson delivers as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, a villain I've been waiting see in live action for ages. STAY for the end credits!! pic.twitter.com/UoN1FD1iKj — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) September 14, 2021

It’s never safe to leave a movie without watching the credits.

So (NO REVIEW ALLOWED till Sept 30th) but #VenomLetThereBeCarnage was a fun movie that better in parts to the ORGINAL. #Carnage and woody harrelson steal the show I just love him. The action was pretty entertaining but there is 1 scene that will make u go 😱😱 in a good way 😉 pic.twitter.com/Nc8xP434QQ — BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) September 14, 2021

Harrelson’s presence in the trailers alone was incredible, and it looks like he genuinely delivers in the film.

The biggest strength of #VenomLetThereBeCarnage is its franctic pacing and exhilirating action. Matching the kinetic energy Tom Hardy has with himself.

Woody Harrelson is relishing as Kletus/Carnage and is perfect for the role.



OH MY GOD STAY FOR THE CREDITS pic.twitter.com/7tGg02iykM — Ren Geekness 🔜 @LFF (@RenGeekness) September 14, 2021

Seriously, you can’t leave before the credits!

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to see #VenomLetThereBeCarnage I adored it. The first Venom is my favorite of the modern MCU films, and #Venom makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Eddie Brock. pic.twitter.com/Iwv7uX7ALY — Emotionally Invested Tony Khan Stan (@HowieBlingAEW) September 14, 2021

Is this fan just hoping for an MCU entrance, or is it further confirmation that the MCU is expanding and Venom is on the guest list?

The envelope is open and I can now say that #VenomLetThereBeCarnage was AMAZING! Andy Serkis' introduction is a high ranking entry in the MCU w/ satisfying answers to some important ?'s. The action continues to be pure bonkers adrenaline & the story actually gets some depths. pic.twitter.com/eMYM6Nv6M7 — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) September 14, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1st, and you won’t want to miss it.