First Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reactions Call It Insane And Exhilarating
The next installment in Sony Pictures’ Venom franchise officially hits theaters on Friday, October 1st. Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows directly on from the 2018 film starring Tom Hardy. Venom greeted audiences as a film they were cautiously optimistic about seeing, and left them thrilled and excited about what was to come next. An especially exciting question was posed at the end of the movie: who (or what) would be the next big threat for Venom and Eddie Brock to tackle?
The answer? Carnage.
Let There Be Carnage will introduce Hardy and his Symbiote to Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson, and the battle between the two promises to be epic. There’s also the ongoing battle between Brock and his new sense of self that’s toyed with in the trailers for the film. In hilarious moments and terrifying ones, he’s just trying to make it work. With a quickly approaching release date, the sequel has screened for some lucky viewers and the opinions of the film that they’re allowed to share right now prove that this movie is going to be epic.
Buckle up, everyone!
It’s never safe to leave a movie without watching the credits.
Harrelson’s presence in the trailers alone was incredible, and it looks like he genuinely delivers in the film.
Seriously, you can’t leave before the credits!
Is this fan just hoping for an MCU entrance, or is it further confirmation that the MCU is expanding and Venom is on the guest list?
Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 1st, and you won’t want to miss it.