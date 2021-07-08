Sony Reportedly Developing New Sinister Six Movie

Sony are hardly being coy when it comes to outlining their intentions for a shared Marvel universe of their own, with a slew of projects already in various stages of production and development. So far, though, the SPUMC is still only one movie old, but that’s all set to change imminently when Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in September, and it’s all expected to build towards Sinister Six eventually.

Of course, Drew Goddard was once tasked to write and direct the all-star villain epic during The Amazing Spider-Man era, before Andrew Garfield’s franchise imploded when its desire to hint at what was coming next heavily compromised the story being told. There’s also been no shortage of speculation that the Sinister Six will factor into Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it’s happening in the near future one way or another.

Insider Daniel Richtman offers that Sony are developing a brand new Sinister Six spinoff, but that’s about all the tipster has to offer, so there’s no word on whether it’s based on the multiversal gang rumored to pose problems for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, or a SPUMC-exclusive squad containing the likes of Tom Hardy’s Venom, Jared Leto’s Morbius, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter and more.

Then again, the truth could lie somewhere in the middle, which is entirely dependent on if the Sinister Six are indeed part of No Way Home, and where the respective members end up by the time the credits roll. Sony exec Sanford Panitch said the movie will be ready when it’s ready, so it’s clearly on the studio’s to-do list, and we’ve just got to wait for the pieces to fall into place.