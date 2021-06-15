Two Separate Sinister Six Teams Are Reportedly On The Way

Sony has been trying to make the Sinister Six happen for the longest time. Drew Goddard was set to helm a movie based around the supervillain team at one point, but that was cancelled along with the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming heavily suggested the group was about to form, though, and sure enough, the signs are pointing to Spider-Man: No Way Home bringing together six of Spidey’s fiercest foes from across the multiverse.

According to reports, Tom Holland (and maybe Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield too) will face off against Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Two out of the six have so far been officially confirmed. News of this lineup was pretty surprising to fans, though, as it isn’t made up of recent characters from the Sony and MCU movies, like we were expecting.

A new rumor might reveal what’s going on here, however. Tipster Daniel Richtman is claiming that there will be two separate Sinister Sixes in the movies before long. No Way Home will feature the multiversal group listed above while Sony’s related spinoff universe will bring together its own version. This one will consist of the studio’s leading anti-heroes, like Tom Hardy’s Venom and Jared Leto’s Morbius.

Is having two Sinister Six teams around at the same time overkill? Maybe not, as it’s easy to imagine how the two could serve different functions. The No Way Home bunch will be 100% the villains of the piece, whereas the Sony lineup sounds like it could be much more of an anti-hero outfit, given how Venom and Morbius are good guys in their own films. The studio may well be going for a Suicide Squad-esque vibe with that one.

We’ll find out if all this Sinister Six talk comes to anything when Spider-Man: No Way Home reaches theaters this December 17th.