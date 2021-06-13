Spider-Man: No Way Home Plot Leak Teases How The Sinister Six Form

There’s a lot of discussion around Spider-Man: No Way Home, leading to some confusion about what’s actually 100% true and what isn’t. Well, it’s a fact that both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are back as Electro and Doctor Octopus, reprising their roles from previous versions of the franchise. Given these two are involved, it seems logical to assume that more villains will reappear in the threequel alongside them. Four more, maybe, to form a certain Sinister Six?

That’s what this new plot leak is claiming. What’s being pitched as a full breakdown of Spider-Man 3‘s storyline has been shared on 4Chan (via BGR), apparently revealing – among other things, like how Daredevil fits into the picture – that the Sinister Six will indeed come together in the film. Given its source, this might just be fan-fiction, but it does add up with what we’ve already heard so there is the chance it’s onto something. In which case, you may wish to look away now to avoid spoilers. If not, scroll down for more intel.

The leak claims that Peter Parker will lay low at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum now he’s a wanted fugitive. He discovers a kind of multiversal prison housing villains from the Raimiverse and the Webbverse. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin manipulates him into releasing the foes, however, who then head out into New York. As Strange and Spidey chase after them. the group – led by Osborn – visit the MCU’s Oscorp to get the necessary tech to build an interdimensional portal. Osborn’s team consists of Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti).

There you have it. The Sinister Six team-up we’ve all been waiting is allegedly set to take place in Spidey 3 and will be made up of entirely familiar villains from the original trilogy and the Amazing duology. What’s more, this leak says that, yes, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will show up to help Holland defeat the Six. This is definitely the stuff of fans’ dreams, but is it true? We’ll find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.