Thomas Haden Church Reportedly Returning As Sandman For Spider-Man 3

Marvel/Sony’s currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is going all out on being the biggest, boldest threequel it can be, possibly in an attempt to best 2007’s original Spider-Man 3, which is widely regarded as the weakest of the Sam Raimi trilogy. That said, the filmmakers are still going to honor that divisive movie in some form. In fact, according to a new report, one of the 2007 pic’s villains is among the many legacy stars returning for the much-anticipated blockbuster.

The Illuminerdi has revealed that their sources have told them that Thomas Haden Church is set to reprise his role as Flint Marko/Sandman in 2021’s Spider-Man 3, which would mark 14 years since he first appeared in the part. What’s more, the outlet likewise claims that Willem Dafoe is also returning as Norman Osborn, the original Green Goblin. Both actors are said to be finalizing their deals now, though the size of their roles in the picture is unknown at this time.

Church’s portrayal of Marko is unanimously agreed to be one of the strongest aspects of Spider-Man 3, with the character reimagined as a tragic figure, a low level crook who’s only trying to raise money for his daughter’s medical bills when he’s transformed into the Sandman after a particle accelerator accident. He was redeemed by the end of the film, though, with Peter Parker forgiving him for unintentionally killing his Uncle Ben.

As for Dafoe’s Osborn, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that The Lighthouse star could be donning the emerald bodysuit again. Scooper Daniel Richtman has also claimed that he’s in talks to return, as is Dane DeHaan’s Harry Osborn from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Dafoe could even be being lined up for two MCU appearances.

With Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus already locked in, it looks a lot like a multiversal Sinister Six is forming, and we should find out more soon, as Spider-Man 3 is in production now ahead of its arrival in theaters next December.