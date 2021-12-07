Sony producer confirms ‘Venom 3’ is in active development

When Marvel Studios gave up an October 2023 release date, allowing Sony to almost immediately swoop in and claim it for themselves, most fans were operating under the impression that Venom 3 would eventually take the slot.

After all, Ruben Fleischer’s opener and Andy Serkis’ sequel both hit theaters the same month, but a spanner may been thrown in the works by the revelation that October 2022’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only the first half of a two-part story, with the conclusion pegged to roll out the following year.

Either way, given that Let There Be Carnage is currently sitting on a healthy box office total north of $480 million after faring much better with critics than its predecessor, a third outing for Tom Holland’s Eddie Brock is about as inevitable as it gets. Speaking to Collider, Sony producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Venom 3 is in active development.

“We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Given the post-credits scene of Let There Be Carnage, it’ll be interesting to see if the upcoming releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius and Kraven the Hunter have any impact on the lay of the land before Venom 3 arrives. The multiverse is set to shake things up in a major way, with the symbiotic antihero destined to be right in the thick of the action.