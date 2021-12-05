‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 releasing in 2023

Fans have been buzzing all day after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made a massive splash by delivering all sorts of goodies, starting with the first footage from the massively-anticipated sequel.

We’ve seen a whole host of fresh images make their way online, while producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller revealed that Oscar Isaac’s sole demand for an increased role as Spider-Man 2099 was not to make him boring, and you’d hope the talented duo would be making good on their promise to the in-demand star.

Most excitingly of all, the teaser ended by revealing that October 2022’s multiversal epic is only the first half of a two-part story, with Lord and Miller confirming that Part 2 will be coming to theaters before the end of 2023 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Miles’ story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We’re working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024.”

Sony reveals 3 new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' images

Marvel Studios recently gave up an October 2023 release date, one that Sony swooped in to claim for itself almost immediately. A lot of folks assumed that the mystery project taking that slot may have been a third Venom movie given that the first two installments dropped in the tenth month of the year, but with the entirety of Across the Spider-Verse operating as one production, we may have just gotten our answer.