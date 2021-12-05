Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 set for big role in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Sony’s animated smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came packing a voice cast loaded with big names, many of whom only dropped by for brief cameo appearances. Prime among them was Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, best known as the fan favorite 2099 version of the web-slinger.

The actor is no stranger to the world of Marvel having recently wrapped Disney Plus series Moon Knight, but he’s doubling down on his comic book connections after producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller confirmed that not only is Isaac back for sequel Across the Spider-Verse, but he’s playing a major supporting part.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the duo revealed that the actor made one request in particular concerning his comeback, and the Jump Street and The LEGO Movie directors were more than happy to oblige.

“Oscar had one condition of taking the gig: ‘Don’t make me boring.’ He’s made a really complex character out of Miguel O’Hara, and he’s definitely not boring.”

Having just unveiled the first teaser, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is dominating the online conversation, and given that there’s no such thing as too much Oscar Isaac, it’s fantastic news to hear that his futuristic Spidey is poised to lend a major assist to Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales in whatever misadventures the youngster finds himself wrapped up in this time.