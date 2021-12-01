‘Moon Knight’ could premiere on Disney Plus before ‘She-Hulk’

Given that She-Hulk both started and finished production before fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stablemate Moon Knight, it would be reasonable to expect the live-action debut of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters to arrive before that of Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector.

Both of the streaming exclusives made a splash on Disney Plus Day when they unveiled their respective logos and brief sizzle reels to go with it, so in the grand scheme of things fans won’t be too bothered about which one comes first, as long as it happens sooner rather than later.

While specific release dates weren’t forthcoming, Cinema Reviewed is now reporting that Moon Knight is further along the post-production process than She-Hulk, which sounds about right when you consider the extensive visual effects work required for not just the latter’s title hero, but her cousin Bruce Banner and Emil Blonsky’s Abomination as well.

In addition to that, it’s also claimed that Moon Knight could be landing on Disney Plus as soon as February of next year, which is much earlier than a lot of people were expecting. Presumably, that would put She-Hulk around the summertime given the standard gaps we’ve seen from the MCU’s episodic lineup so far, but we’re still waiting on official confirmation from Marvel about what show lands where on the schedule.