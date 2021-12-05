‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ confirmed as a two-part story

By now, you’ve probably watched the first look at Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse more than once, which is understandable when it’s promising a sequel that’s every bit the equal of its Academy Award-winning, acclaimed and all-round beloved predecessor.

Right at the end of the footage is perhaps the most exciting reveal of all, after it’s confirmed to be just the first half of a two-part story. In many cases, studios deciding to split one movie into two parts often yields criticism that it’s a cynical move designed to wring out some extra box office dollars from audiences, not to name The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in particular.

However, given that we’re talking about a vivid, vibrant and limitless superhero universe featuring web-slinging superheroes from every pocket of reality, this is definitely a decision we can fully get behind. Across the Spider-Verse is shaping up to be a massively ambitious event, one we’ve got the utmost faith can deliver on expectations.

Now that the first footage is out there for the world to see, the speculation will commence about the who, what, when, where and why of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, now that we know there’s a Part Two coming later on down the line.