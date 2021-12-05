Watch: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ reveals first teaser

Co-director Kemp Powers teased that our first look at the hotly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel was coming imminently, and he certainly wasn’t lying.

Sony have dropped the first look at the animated blockbuster, which has confirmed the title as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The footage opens with Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales daydreaming as he tends to do, before Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy returns from her reality to drag New York City’s teenage web-slinger on another multiversal adventure.

From there, we’re treated to more eye-popping visuals as Miles traverses through the dimensions, before the teaser culminates in a grandstanding appearance from Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, better known as Spider-Man 2099. All told, it looks incredible, with even more distinct and vivid animation styles being thrown into the mix.

The only downside is that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse isn’t coming to theaters until October 2022, but that means we’ll be treated to plenty more footage between now and then. Expectations are through the roof after the opener won rave reviews and landed an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but based on the two and a half minutes from the movie that have now been released online, the creative team are more than up to the task.