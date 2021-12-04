First look at ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ sequel could be coming today

So much hype has been gathering around the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, that it’s very easy to forget there’s a second multiversal blockbuster starring the friendly neighborhood superhero in production and on its way to theaters next year.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is widely regarded and highly lauded as one of the best animated movies and superhero stories of the modern era, winning rave reviews and scooping the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature on top of a solid $375 million box office haul.

Sony producer Amy Pascal teased that the first look at the sequel would be arriving in the near future, and now co-director Kemp Powers has hinted that it might be coming as soon as later on today, as you can see below.

I’ll show you tomorrow. Promise. — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) December 4, 2021

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Hi-Res Stills 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The next chapter in the Into the Spider-Verse saga is locked in for an October 2022 debut, and based on the quality of the first installment and the myriad of cameos contained within, hopes are high that the creative team will be able to deliver on expectations that have been significantly raised. Looking at the talent involved, we’re confident that it’ll live up to the increased pressure, especially when No Way Home is set to raise the bar for alternate reality Spidey stories even higher.