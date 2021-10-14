Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2 May Have Gotten An Official Title

Most fans are in agreement that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just one of the best superhero movies of the post-X-Men boom, it’s one of the greatest ever. Whether we’re talking live-action or animation, few comic book adaptations have offered up the same winning blend of action, heart, humor and excitement.

After earning $375 million at the box office, winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and winding up with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% from almost 400 reviews, it would be fair to say that the sequel is coming with increased levels of expectation.

Almost as soon as it was announced, the follow up was delayed to October 2022, which feels like an eternity for those clamoring to see more of Miles Morales. Many new additions have been rumored for the second installment, but a new listing may have given the official title away.

The Cosmic Circus uncovered a LinkedIn listing from a CFX supervisor who worked on the first film, and it looks as though Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse could be the film’s moniker. While that’s hardly the most inventive or imaginative branding, it does tease that we’ll be getting even more scope and scale compared to the opener, which is a mouthwatering prospect in itself.