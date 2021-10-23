Marvel Fans Think Spider-Man 4 Is Coming In 2023
For the first time ever in 2023, no less than seven Marvel movies are coming to theaters in a single calendar year; four from Kevin Feige’s shared universe, and three from the recently rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.
Only two of them remain a mystery, though, so the speculation has inevitably been running rampant online. June 23 and October 6 will bring two Sony-backed superhero blockbusters, and any number of potential candidates have been touted on social media already.
Don’t forget that Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage both released in October, so that seems like a safe bet for one of them, but as you can see below; some fans are hedging their bets on Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie.
-
-
-
While that would certainly fit the bill for delivering a new standalone Spidey adventure at two-year intervals, Holland’s contract expires after No Way Home, and the actor admitted he was looking forward to a bit of a break. We can’t ignore Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s credits scene, either, which sets up an interesting and earth-shattering confrontation in either Tom Hardy’s third film or his fellow Tom’s fourth.
Of course, it could always be neither and we end up with the Madame Web solo effort that nobody’s crying out for, and with Sony at the helm it’s impossible to even try and guess.