Marvel Fans Think Spider-Man 4 Is Coming In 2023

For the first time ever in 2023, no less than seven Marvel movies are coming to theaters in a single calendar year; four from Kevin Feige’s shared universe, and three from the recently rebranded Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Only two of them remain a mystery, though, so the speculation has inevitably been running rampant online. June 23 and October 6 will bring two Sony-backed superhero blockbusters, and any number of potential candidates have been touted on social media already.

Don’t forget that Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage both released in October, so that seems like a safe bet for one of them, but as you can see below; some fans are hedging their bets on Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie.

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 release date dropped https://t.co/CRKvROpsjH — Kidder 🕷 (@KidderDudder) October 22, 2021

Spider-Man 4 is trending. There was a cancelled Spider-Man 4 game. pic.twitter.com/F713TqJtqF — Miss Vanilla's family 🐰 (@lilmisscream) October 23, 2021

Spider-Man 4 and TASM3 BABYYYY https://t.co/JToz08PbXq — 🎃🎃Gamma Eon ∞ 3-2 3 DAYS TILL EON DAY 1🎃🎃 (@SDBEON) October 23, 2021

I'm calling this right now, I can see 2 scenarios about this situation:



Scenario 1:

-June 23, 2023 (Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire)

-October 6, 2023 (The Amazing Spider-Man 3)



Scenario 2:

-June 23, 2023 (Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland)

-October 6, 2023 (Venom 3) https://t.co/Z6MMBjV8G1 — SORA IS FINALLY IN SMASH (@Sora4Smash2) October 22, 2021

One of these is Spider-Man 4 it’s true! https://t.co/1Rm2RDIU9S — lieke 🐝 (@niallstomdaya) October 23, 2021

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/Dm2psMIHUq — andrew garfield’s wifey (@saraa_mae) October 22, 2021

One of them is definitely Spider-Man 4 https://t.co/Me9jdmMa2g — Protocol 36 (@protocol_36) October 22, 2021

i’m betting on June 23 being Spider-Man 4 and October 6 being Venom 3 https://t.co/nq4Apdrw3L — Luke (@qLxke_) October 22, 2021

While that would certainly fit the bill for delivering a new standalone Spidey adventure at two-year intervals, Holland’s contract expires after No Way Home, and the actor admitted he was looking forward to a bit of a break. We can’t ignore Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s credits scene, either, which sets up an interesting and earth-shattering confrontation in either Tom Hardy’s third film or his fellow Tom’s fourth.

Of course, it could always be neither and we end up with the Madame Web solo effort that nobody’s crying out for, and with Sony at the helm it’s impossible to even try and guess.