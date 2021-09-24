Sony’s Madame Web Movie Will Reportedly Explore The Spider-Verse

Sony will stop at nothing until they’ve managed to build a sustainable franchise focusing on the raft of Marvel characters at their disposal, even if some of the projects currently in development aren’t exactly movies fans have been clamoring to see.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is on track to become one of the pandemic’s biggest box office hits, Morbius has the benefit of the doubt for now, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson could turn out to be an inspired choice to lead Kraven the Hunter, but is anybody really crying out for Madame Web?

The spinoff was first announced in September 2019 with the script being assigned to Dracula Untold, The Last Witch Hunter and Gods of Egypt writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, which hardly inspires much confidence. Director S.J. Clarkson signed on last year, with reports claiming Madame Web was eying big names including Charlize Theron and Amy Adams for the title role, but we’ve heard virtually nothing since.

Insider Daniel Richtman has now offered his two cents, though, after intimating that Sony will use the movie to keep exploring the various corners of the Spider-Verse. That’s not exactly a ton of information, but it does at least fit the heroine’s established psychic abilities like telepathy and clairvoyance, which would enable her to communicate with anybody from anywhere. Madame Web isn’t terribly exciting on paper, but with a good enough story and a talented lead, Sony could make it worth our while.