Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ dares to rock the boat as Hugh Jackman confirms what we always suspected

July is here, which means the slumbering Celestial that is the MCU is finally about to wake up and break through the Earth’s crust once more. Not only is Deadpool & Wolverine, the first and final Marvel Studios movie of the year, just around the corner, so too is the House of Ideas’ hallowed Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, which could dish the dirt on as many as 20 upcoming Marvel projects!

Recommended Videos

One of those projects? The most controversial movie on Marvel’s slate, Captain America: Brave New World…

Captain America 4, Marvel’s most controversial upcoming film, teases SDCC trailer

Could we potentially get a trailer for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' in San Diego Comic Con?



"see you soon…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jocr76s6KB — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 4, 2024

A fourth Captain America movie should be the easiest win of Marvel’s upcoming films, but unfortunately Brave New World has faced negativity after negativity. First, it decided to introduce the MCU’s first Israeli superhero at the most loaded time possible. Then it turned out to have such dire test screenings that it’s headed back for mammoth-sized reshoots that are ballooning the budget. Marvel could’ve let the bad press die down a bit before promoting it, but it seems the studio is daring to put it front and center of its SDCC showcase. At least, that’s going by Anthony Mackie’s recent Instagram post. The Sam Wilson star shared a new pic of himself in the stars ‘n’ stripes suit and teased “see you soon.” Could a trailer be on its way?

Has Marvel found the perfect people to direct Avengers 5?

Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are reportedly in talks to direct ‘AVENGERS 5’



(Mytimetoshinehello)



They previously directed episodes of ‘MOON KNIGHT’, ‘LOKI’ and ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ pic.twitter.com/nwOGRuYpnN — MarvelFilmNews (@MarvelNewsFilms) July 3, 2024

Avengers 5 should be thriving, but instead it’s barely surviving. While we still don’t know who the main villain of the Kang-less movie is, Marvel seems to be busy attempting to find a director brave enough to wrestle this monster into shape. Whether it’s true or not, though, a new rumor may just reveal Kevin Feige’s best option. While Sam Raimi or Shawn Levy might be bigger names, it’s possible Loki season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are in discussions to helm the film. Looking at their command of the multiverse in that acclaimed Disney Plus show, it’s easy to see why they’re in the running. Unless this rumor is just baloney and they’re actually not, in which case there’s still time to put that right.

Hugh Jackman is officially more excited than anyone that he’s Wolverine again

Hugh Jackman is promoting 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' at the Water Bomb Festival in Korea. pic.twitter.com/mqb5yIVnuT — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 5, 2024

It’s been obvious to anyone that coming back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was not simply some paycheck gig for Hugh Jackman, and he genuinely relishes snikt-ing his adamantium claws once again, except this time in the wider Marvel multiverse. The Australian icon just confirmed what we always suspected, too: that he’s more hyped for Logan’s comeback than even the most maniacal MCU fan out there. Jackman made a surprise appearance at the Water Bomb Festival in Korea and he played to the crowd like a pro. A teaser for an in-character appearance at SDCC later this July? Let’s keep our fingers, and claws, crossed!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy