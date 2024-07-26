Can Deadpool survive losing his head?

There are a few characters in the Marvel universe that can survive damn near anything, and Deadpool is easily near the top of the list.

Recommended Videos

There’s a reason he’s called the Regenerating Degenerate. Much like Wolverine, Deadpool is all but impossible to kill, and dozens of grievous comic book injuries prove his unmatched durability. A big part of this is the unique healing factor Wade gained during his time with Weapon X. Because his healing ability — which was stolen straight from Wolvie’s DNA — is specifically geared to Wade’s cancer cells, it works in a wholly unique way and just so happens to grant Deadpool one of the best healing factors in the entire Marvel universe.

Can Deadpool bounce back from a decapitation?

Image via Marvel Comics

Deadpool’s suffered some seriously debilitating injuries over the years, from the loss of full limbs — flipper hands will never not be funny — to the essential destruction of his entire body in various explosions —remember the C4 chair?

In Deadpool & Wolverine, an ominous threat from Wolverine poses a major question about Wade’s healing abilities. The outraged Canadian is in full murder mode when he openly ponders whether or not his frenemy can recover from the removal of his head, and — despite their new friendly status — I don’t think he’d much like the answer.

That’s because, much like Wolverine, Deadpool really can survive a full decapitation. He’s done so on several occasions, in fact, but it goes even deeper than that. Sure he can survive a good headless experience so long as his cranium is returned to its position on his neck, but he can also fully regrow his dome, even if its completely obliterated.

Image via Marvel Comics

That was established in Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, in which the Invisible Woman goes full rated-R and pops the Regenerating Degenerate’s head. It’s fully gone, and yet Wade still manages to grow his noggin back. What’s more, it still functions just as well as usual (which is to say not well at all), but it’s an impressive feat that few in the Marvel universe — and in comics overall — can similarly accomplish.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy