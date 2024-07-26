Deadpool & Wolverine is finally available for the world to see, and while it’s certainly a Ryan Reynolds movie first and foremost, most critics seem to be siding with the film’s decision to embrace its identity as the sugary superhero spiritual successor to Battlefield Earth that Reynolds cheekily promised back in May.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s promises certainly didn’t end there, though; its cameo game is objectively unmatched, the meta-snark is just as frequent as the gore, and its love-hate attitude towards the Fox era of Marvel films is on full display here.

Also on the promise cards was a fight 25 years in the making; that between Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth, who last appeared in 2000’s X-Men film (which, until now, was also his only appearance; Liev Schreiber played the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine). The depth of history between these two characters implied an encounter of epic proportions, and some are wondering if this was a bloodthirsty family affair rather than just a clash between old enemies.

Are Sabretooth and Wolverine brothers?

That depends on which continuity you’re referring to; in the case of Tyler Mane’s X-Men Sabretooth, the two characters are not related by blood, and in fact only seem adversarial to each other on account of being on opposing teams; the X-Men for Wolverine, and the Brotherhood of Mutants for Sabretooth.

The two of them aren’t brothers in the comics, either. Their animosity towards each other can be traced back to their participation in the Weapon X program together; a past which Wolverine wishes to leave behind, but also one that Sabretooth is determined to keep engrained in Wolverine.

It’s only in X-Men Origins: Wolverine that the two mutants are related by blood, being half-brothers and the children of Thomas Logan, a groundskeeper who kills the man Logan believes to be his father. Logan ends up killing Thomas using his newly triggered mutant ability after witnessing Thomas’ murderous act, and he and Victor run away from home together.

It’s customary, however, to forget that X-Men Origins: Wolverine ever happened, so our final answer is no, Sabretooth and Wolverine are not brothers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

