‘Someone’s gettin’ sued so hard’: New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ spot features the last duo we were expecting to see

We’re less than two weeks away from the theatrical bow of Deadpool & Wolverine, which incidentally is about the same number of brain cells that Wade and Logan are on course to share over the film’s runtime.

Recommended Videos

The chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman alone is legendary, so one can only imagine what they’ll come up with when they don those pronounced leather suits and all the mutant baggage that come with them. But, if the latest in a long line of Deadpool & Wolverine spots is to be believed, the eponymous duo just might get upstaged by an unthinkably zestier duo.

In the spot, titled “Can’t Unsee It,” our sense of reality becomes irrevocably frayed when Deadpool and Wolverine become eclipsed by Heinz Ketchup and Mustard bottles. This newfound condiment conundrum only escalates throughout, causing Deadpool to mutter about the relationship between entertainment and advertising; subliminal messaging is so pre-Endgame, guys.

So there you have it, folks; we can kiss Deadpool & Wolverine goodbye, and instead look forward to Ketchup & Mustard. To make matters even more severe, they’ve even gone ahead and dropped the coveted R-rating that Reynolds and company fought so hard for; the film is now rated D for “Delicious,” citing strong tomato and mustard taste, and (p)references to hot dogs and hamburgers throughout. Patrons with less than 18 hours of grilling experience must be accompanied by a barbecue dad to view this film.

Luckily, they’ve kept the release date, so we’ll still all be able to see Ketchup & Mustard when it hits theaters on July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy