Ryan Reynolds brings multiversal level of hype by saying ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is ‘the best movie’ he’s ever done

After six years of waiting, the third entry in Ryan Reynolds’ superhero franchise is (almost) finally here. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release in two weeks, and apparently it’s the best movie the Canadian actor has ever done.

During the European marketing tour for the film, Reynolds gave a bunch of interviews where he outlined how great the movie is.

“At the end of the day, I’m so happy with it. It’s the best movie I’ve ever done. He [Hugh Jackman] and I had the most fun we’ve ever had on a film. And I love making movies that, you know, bring true joy. And the underpinning of this is friendship. It’s like a great thing,” Reynolds told Associated Press.

While we can’t disagree on friendships being amazing, we need to wait and see whether Deadpool & Wolverine will end up being as great as Reynolds says. While it’s not tough to beat Green Lantern in terms of quality, Reynolds rich filmography includes a number of other spectacular films. Still, most people know him for Deadpool, which is hardly surprising since the first two movies are that freaking good.

With that in mind, Reynolds also pointed out how Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t a direct sequel to the previous installments, but also isn’t a standalone movie either. It’s sort of in-between, which makes a lot of sense. In the end, Wade Wilson is finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to save it from some kind of threat, we presume. What’s more challenging, though, is that he’ll have to suffer through Wolverine’s disgruntled complaints and find a way to turn him into a readily willing superhero in a span of two hours, whereas even Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier had issues with that throughout the whole X-Men franchise.

All in all, with the expected cameos and easter eggs, we bet all Marvel fans will have a blast. And even if you’re not into comic books and the MCU, how can you not enjoy the charisma brought together by Reynolds and Jackman?

