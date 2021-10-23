7 Marvel Movies Are Coming To Theaters In 2023

The success of Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage has emboldened Sony to keep the ball rolling on its own Marvel universe, with yesterday bringing the news that two new movies had been awarded 2023 release dates.

We don’t know what they are as of yet, but J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter lands on January 13, where it’ll be joined by the mystery projects on June 23 and October 6, although speculation has already started that the latter will be a third outing for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock given that the previous two installments debuted in the same month.

Over at Marvel Studios, the recent Phase Four reshuffle has The Marvels coming on February 17, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiering six years to the day after its predecessor on May 5, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on July 28 and another as-yet-unnamed title exploding out of the blocks on November 3.

That means for the first time ever, seven Marvel-branded films will be releasing within a single calendar year, breaking the 2018 record that was set when the MCU’s Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp were joined by Fox’s Deadpool 2, along with Sony’s Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As if you needed any more proof that the comic book company was the biggest game in town, seven movies in less than ten months should make it pretty clear.