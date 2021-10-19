Kevin Feige Breaks Silence On Marvel’s Phase Four Delays

It would be an understatement to say that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were left devastated yesterday when the almost all of the remaining Phase Four movies were hit with further delays, which obviously isn’t the first time this has happened in the last eighteen months.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the only project left unaffected, so there was just the tiniest sliver of a silver lining, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania weren’t so lucky.

In an interview with Variety at the red carpet premiere of Eternals, Kevin Feige broke his silence on the reshuffle, where he looked to comfort fans that the projects in question will be more than worth the wait when they finally arrive.

“It’s production shifts and changes, and because we have so many slots, we can just shift slots. All the Marvel slots are the same, we’re just shifting when they’re coming out. And yes, Strange has moved six weeks, so instead of there being three months between Marvel movies, there will be five months between Marvel movies and I think we can all handle that.”

Eternals is coming to theaters on November 5, followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home the next month, so there are still two more MCU blockbusters to enjoy before 2021 is out. After that, though, fans have a five-month drought until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits screens in May of next year, which is going to feel like an eternity after we got four feature films between July and December.