MCU Fans Furious Over Latest Doctor Strange 2 Delay

After spending so long in a supporting role since his first solo movie was released in November 2016, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were just as excited as Benedict Cumberbatch that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was edging closer and closer to its March 2022 release.

The reality-bending sequel will pick up directly from where Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves off, with the multiverse set to come crashing down around Peter Parker and the Sorcerer Supreme. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait just that little longer to see it after Marvel and Disney shunted almost the entire Phase Four slate back by months, with the sole exception of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Sure, Multiverse of Madness has only been delayed until May, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t furious about it, as you can see from the reactions below.

doctor strange 2 is now 200 days from today pic.twitter.com/1p6rL4MULS — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 18, 2021

what you mean doctor strange 2 was delayed pic.twitter.com/66xavm6SPa — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) October 18, 2021

MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS MOVING TO MAY 2022 YEAH IM GONNA END IT pic.twitter.com/MayXhSzJ4i — ken (@wandaskory) October 18, 2021

march 2022 was a perfect date for multiverse of madness one year after the wandavision finale pic.twitter.com/NR9uMI3ySA — elizabeth olsen’s pr manager (@elizbcth) October 18, 2021

Multiverse of Madness is delayed again nobody text me I’m devastated — (closed but in love w jada) (@lokivisions) October 18, 2021

NOOO MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS HAS BEEN DELAYED TO MAY 6 2022 pic.twitter.com/AOGQfzjAn4 — Ren (@wandasolsen) October 18, 2021

It was admittedly foolish of us to think that the domino effect was well and truly over, even though this is the first time in a while a slew of major releases have been kicked further down the calendar. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was already one of the most anticipated MCU projects on the docket, and the hype will be at fever pitch by the time we finally get to see it.