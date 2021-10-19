Marvel’s Guardians 3 Director Says Film Won’t Be Delayed Like Other MCU Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel starring our favorite Star-Lord, Chris Pratt.

For many, the film’s release date for May 5th, 2023 may seem far off enough without recently reported delays reverberating throughout the MCU possibly affecting it.

But fear not, Guardians fans, because we have it on good authority that the recent release date shake-up won’t be apply to the forthcoming movie.

The news comes from none other than Guardians director and co-writer James Gunn on Twitter amid a flurry of negative reactions about the other film delays.

Addressing a fan’s question about whether his film was one of the ones being pulled, Gunn said “Nope.” He went on to say it won’t be pulled or delayed, the movie is already scripted and storyboard, crewed and cast, that it will undergo filming shorting, and that “We’re going to build you guys something beautiful.” Check out the Tweet yourself:

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

The delay of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proved a particular point of contention for many today, with it being delayed from March 2022 to May 6th, 2022. In addition, Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed from that May 6th, 2022 to July 8th, 2022; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was delayed from July 8th, 2022 to November 11, 2022; The Marvels has been delayed from 2022 altogether and will now release on February 17th, 2023; and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been delayed to July 28th, 2023.

In addition, two untitled Marvel movies previously slated to be released in 2023 have been pulled from the calendar.

Are you excited that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting the mark of its release date while so many others were delayed?