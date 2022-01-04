Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ delayed again — now set for April release

In breaking news just weeks before its theatrical debut, Jared Leto’s Morbius has once again been delayed, in speculation, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Variety shared that the film will now hit theaters on April 1 instead of the Jan. 28th release fans were expecting this month.

Morbius was initially set to release in theaters on July 31 of 2020, before the premiere was pushed to March of 2021 (two separate dates) and then to Oct. 8 before its most recent push to Jan. 28 of 2022. With theaters in local venues excited about the premiere and some even sharing release dates on social media pages, the latest setback upset fans who were excited to finally see the film.

The synopsis for Morbius is as follows:

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While fans will have to wait longer to see Leto as Morbius, we are thrilled that it looks to finally be happening this year, even if we’d been counting down the days to purchase tickets.