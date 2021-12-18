‘Spider-Man’ fans know what movie they want to see after ‘No Way Home’

Of course, there’s going to be major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers for the entirety of this article, so turn back if you haven’t seen the movie yet.

If you’re still here, we’re going to dive into one of the highlights from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest epic; namely, Andrew Garfield’s performance as The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Peter Parker. Despite spending the last few months denying he was in No Way Home, nobody believed a word of it, so his appearance wasn’t much of a shock.

However, the fact that he so effortlessly slipped back into character, had some of the best lines in the script and stole virtually every scene he was in has fans clamoring for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as you can see from the reactions below.

I want Andrew Garfield back for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/95qoLdp13v — Daily Spider-Man 📸 (@spideygifs) December 17, 2021

if we all keep up the hype for it, we might actually get a Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3😳😳 — Greenie🇮🇪 (@GreenieUtd) December 18, 2021

I’m seeing so so many people saying they want the amazing spider-man 3 and it makes me so happy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zg89SZ8ppF — T.W.K (@gansta_a) December 18, 2021

Feel like this week is the dawn of the Andrew Garfield Renaissance perhaps,,,



Seen more people asking for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 than I ever have before.

Maybe it’s the new ‘Release the Snyder Cut’?



Either way I’m here for it. He was having a blast 🕷#TheAmazingSpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/3N706qXKIo — Matrix OJ 🍊🥃 (@oliverbowen2049) December 18, 2021

make the Amazing Spider-Man 3 but send Andrew Garfield to the reality where Emma Stone is Spider-Gwen — Sage Hyden / Just Write (@sagehyden) December 18, 2021

Woww. Seeing Andrew Garfield back in #SpiderManNoWayHome was everything I needed. The whole room cheered and clapped when he appeared and then *in that scene* 🥺 He shines, he brings so much charisma and heart. I didn't expect to say this but.. I need the Amazing Spider-Man 3. pic.twitter.com/UCPos4eHZV — LaE (@laufromsjm) December 18, 2021

I NEED The Amazing Spider-Man 3 — Phxntom 🦇 (@PhxntomNV) December 18, 2021

WE NEED THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 BECAUSE ANDREW GARFIELD DESERVES A REALLY GOOD SOLO SPIDEY FILM — 🥷🏼 (@toast_pancake) December 17, 2021

Okay hear me out, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield where they start from where they left and end the trilogy with his appearance in #SpiderManNowWayHome — Nawaz (@UrOpinionTrash) December 18, 2021

my Spidey stole the showww when he's on screen!! The Amazing Spider-Man 3 pleaseee 🥺 pic.twitter.com/juTRbsczF0 — SukaMandi (@2kalisehari) December 18, 2021

Garfield was a great Spider-Man who was let down by the quality of the films he was in, with Sony so desperate to build a shared universe that the title hero was often left on the outside looking in. His contributions to No Way Home show that he hasn’t lost a step, and folks would love to see him back in much larger capacity.

Now that the multiverse is in play, Sony could realistically resurrect The Amazing Spider-Man series with Garfield if they wanted to, but that might be a little too much Spidey for our own good. Seven years later, though, and the actor has once again reminded us that we never got to see the very best of him under the spandex.