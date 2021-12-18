‘Spider-Man’ fans know what movie they want to see after ‘No Way Home’
Of course, there’s going to be major Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers for the entirety of this article, so turn back if you haven’t seen the movie yet.
If you’re still here, we’re going to dive into one of the highlights from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest epic; namely, Andrew Garfield’s performance as The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Peter Parker. Despite spending the last few months denying he was in No Way Home, nobody believed a word of it, so his appearance wasn’t much of a shock.
However, the fact that he so effortlessly slipped back into character, had some of the best lines in the script and stole virtually every scene he was in has fans clamoring for The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as you can see from the reactions below.
-
-
Garfield was a great Spider-Man who was let down by the quality of the films he was in, with Sony so desperate to build a shared universe that the title hero was often left on the outside looking in. His contributions to No Way Home show that he hasn’t lost a step, and folks would love to see him back in much larger capacity.
Now that the multiverse is in play, Sony could realistically resurrect The Amazing Spider-Man series with Garfield if they wanted to, but that might be a little too much Spidey for our own good. Seven years later, though, and the actor has once again reminded us that we never got to see the very best of him under the spandex.