Andrew Garfield Once More Denies He’s In Spider-Man: No Way Home

As you may be aware, there’s a certain trailer for a certain movie arriving later today, and the internet is positively frothing at the mouth to lay eyes on it, especially when the stars of said motion picture have been actively trolling them by reacting to the footage and posting it online for all to see.

The second full-length promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home has generated a fervor that’s bordering on outright mania, so we can fully expect social media to be talking about nothing else all day. One recurring rumor is that the exclusive fan event will confirm one, two or all of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox for the multiversal blockbuster, but Marc Webb’s Spidey isn’t biting.

Having spent the vast majority of his 2021 denying that he’s in No Way Home, in a matter of rather unfortunate timing, the actor finds himself in the midst of the press circuit for potential awards season contender Tick, Tick… Boom!. Speaking to USA Today, Garfield once again denied his involvement in the MCU threequel.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one. Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it. I love Tom Holland, I love Jon Watts, I love Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character. It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

Obviously, not a single soul is going to believe him, even if he doesn’t end up showing face in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer when it lands in just a few short hours, but he’ll already have resigned himself to that fact a while ago.