Tom Holland And Cast React To Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Before It Drops

The countdown is on before fans get their first look at the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer tomorrow and stars of the film have taken to opportunity to tease its release one more time.

Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland shared a clip to his Instagram today of himself and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reacting to the currently unreleased trailer.

As you’d expect, the clip doesn’t give fans any real indication of what will be shown and the dialogue between these three stars mostly consists of general phrases hyping up the action taking place on the laptop screen.

If these reactions are anything to gauge from Spider-Man fans are in for a treat when the trailer finally goes public tomorrow. Ahead of its launch fans were treated with more promotion for the upcoming film this time with a poster starring Spider-Man alongside Doctor Strange with three of the sinister six villains Doc Ock, Green Golbin, and Elektro seemingly in tow.

Right now, there isn’t any real indication of what we might see in the second trailer, however, early reports claimed that it could include footage of the other two Spider-Men rumored to appear in the film Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. As of right now though, these reports haven’t been confirmed.

Fortunately, we don’t have long until we know exactly what will be shown as the trailer is set to drop in less than 24 hours. Until then, Spider-Man fans will have to take what they can from these reactions.