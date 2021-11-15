New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Arrives Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Trailer

It’s literally been minutes since Twitter was foaming at the mouth anticipating some major news surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home that would tie directly into the debut of the second full-length trailer that the internet has been clamoring to see for months.

What could it be? Confirmation of Tobey Maguire? Andrew Garfield? Charlie Cox? Well, no. As it turns out, all of the hype was for a brand new poster, this time with an added Doctor Strange. We have to say, despite all of the hype, Marvel Studios and Sony don’t seem to have been putting a great deal of effort in when it comes to the one-sheets, but you can check it out below and see if you agree.

Once again, we have the tentacles of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in the foreground with a tiny little Green Goblin tucked way at the back, while Tom Holland’s title hero appears to be sporting some fancy new web-shooters emitting some form of energy signal.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never really done a great line of posters for any of its movies, but because this one is for Spider-Man: No Way Home, you can guarantee that every single inch is going to be analyzed, dissected, and pored over in great detail.