Andrew Garfield reveals he’s open to Spider-Man return

Andrew Garfield wowed audiences around the globe as he made his entrance to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans cheered and literally jumped for joy at the arrival of The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Peter Parker.

The experience was incredible for everyone watching, and we imagine it was even more emotional and intense for those on set. Bringing three iconic versions of Spider-Man together for this particular storyline was healing, funny, and just an all-round dream come true.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield spoke about returning as Spider-Man and how incredible the experience was. He shared everything from his improvised scene — the “I love you guys” moment that stole our hearts to the full circle scene where he saved a falling MJ.

He also answered a question that warmed the hearts of curious fans worldwide. Would Garfield return to wear the Spidey suit again?

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

After the incredible reaction from fans, Garfield’s time as Peter Parker has been on the minds of those who love the web-slinging superhero. He understands the character so well, and knows the different perspectives of Parker and his heroic alter-ego, the service given to others, and the struggles faced. We hope that a situation feels right for Garfield in the future, because we’d love to see him as Parker again.