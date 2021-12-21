‘Spider-Man’ fans think Andrew Garfield deserved better

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man fans have always been bitter that Andrew Garfield was given the boot after just two movies, when his performance was never the issue with his short-lived franchise. But, with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s been a huge surge of support and appreciation for Garfield’s portrayal, and the interest in his return is at an all-time high.

With both Garfield and Tobey Maguire making their grand Marvel returns in No Way Home, fans aren’t ready to let go of the Tick, Tick… Boom! actor just yet. Perhaps inspired by the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut social media campaign, Twitter has been overrun over the past couple of days by fans calling for Garfield to get the third solo film that they believe he deserves, with both “#TheAmazingSpiderMan3” and “#MakeTASM3” trending worldwide.

I DESPERATELY NEED THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/OUlRILXgaU — Dream || SUPER SONS ANIMATION ERA!🚀🦇 (@DamianOfGotham) December 19, 2021

Give my childhood hero a 3rd Film. Please 🙏🏽 #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/6k2BogNKdq — Kaleb (TASM & Christmas Era 🎄) (@RealJoness) December 18, 2021

Fans want him back.

It’s what he deserves.

Garfield’s Peter says he wants to fight an alien like Maguire and Tom Holland in NWH. Let’s make his dream come true.

Speaking of fighting an alien, much of the TASM 3 campaign revolves around getting Garfield and Tom Hardy’s Venom to share the screen.

"I stopped pulling my punches"



Gimme #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) December 21, 2021

While Spider-Man: No Way Home wraps up its multiversal arc and sends the two other Spideys back home by its end, the film definitely leaves the door open for more from them. Marvel and Sony would be idiots to ignore the fierce hunger out there for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. But is all this campaigning enough to convince them to let Andrew Garfield complete his trilogy, after watching how badly the ball was dropped the first time around?