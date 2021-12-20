MCU fans campaigning for a Snyder Cut of their own

Beware, for there are nothing but Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers from this point on.

Before you get carried away in the comments, we will in fact be pointing out that comparing the Snyder Cut of Justice League to the desire among fans to have Andrew Garfield return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is not exactly a like-for-like situation.

The HBO Max exclusive was based on footage that had already been mostly shot but still needed an extensive post-production period to cobble it together, while Garfield’s abandoned threequel was given a release date before being swept under the rug, even though the second chapter did hint where the plot could be heading.

The actor’s performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home has been going down a storm, and you can almost feel how much he’s missed playing the role that was snatched out of his hands after Sony dropped the ball on its second straight web-slinging franchise. As you can see below, there’s a campaign on the go, and history has shown that the fans aren’t going to give up without a fight.

Andrew Garfield and TASM 3 have been trending since almost a week now. It’s absolutely clear that fans want to see more of him as Spider-Man #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/ojeJkjMhsf — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 19, 2021

The streets are saying that Andrew Garfield is coming back ♥️😭#MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/jcIuXLLcRz — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 20, 2021

From “no one cares for Andrew Garfield , he’s the worst SpiderMan ” to “We want TASM 3, he deserves his trilogy”.



Time has changed. For good #MakeTASM3 — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) December 19, 2021

Now I’m seeing a lot of make TASM 3 tweets, and even though TASM 2 wasn’t all that amazing, I still want Andrew to receive a closure for his films cause he absolutely fucking deserves it. Make it happen Sony and Marvel. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/IhBZV1QIPE — Sentinel 🍻 (@Sentinel_OpsYT) December 19, 2021

I’ve loved Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man/ Peter Parker since the first day I saw him in TASM back in 2012, and I thought he was perfect. Never understood the hate towards his spidey. I’m just glad he’s finally getting his version loved and the recognition he deserves. #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/JlPbuaksQI — Cody Hough (@TheCodester99) December 18, 2021

Bruh it's all about this guy, not the film. He deserves a better script and a third movie #MakeTASM3 pic.twitter.com/2sxY7xqzGw — Namitee19 (@namitee19) December 20, 2021

Gonna watch NWH again tomorrow and it had me thinking Andrew Garfield truly deserves his third installment in TASM, hoping Sony gives us this in the near future. #MakeTASM3 #AndrewGarfield #TheAmazingSpiderMan3 #Spidey #Spiderman pic.twitter.com/zxhD1I24Kw — IMP | KevFZ0 (@KevFZ0) December 20, 2021

Technically, there’s no reason why Sony couldn’t resurrect The Amazing Spider-Man series, with one popular theory putting forth the idea of having Garfield exist in the Venom/Morbius/Kraven the Hunter side of the multiverse, leaving Tom Holland free and clear to continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it going to happen? Well, we’re skeptical on this one, but stranger things have definitely come to life in the past.