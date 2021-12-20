MCU fans campaigning for a Snyder Cut of their own
Before you get carried away in the comments, we will in fact be pointing out that comparing the Snyder Cut of Justice League to the desire among fans to have Andrew Garfield return for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is not exactly a like-for-like situation.
The HBO Max exclusive was based on footage that had already been mostly shot but still needed an extensive post-production period to cobble it together, while Garfield’s abandoned threequel was given a release date before being swept under the rug, even though the second chapter did hint where the plot could be heading.
The actor’s performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home has been going down a storm, and you can almost feel how much he’s missed playing the role that was snatched out of his hands after Sony dropped the ball on its second straight web-slinging franchise. As you can see below, there’s a campaign on the go, and history has shown that the fans aren’t going to give up without a fight.
Technically, there’s no reason why Sony couldn’t resurrect The Amazing Spider-Man series, with one popular theory putting forth the idea of having Garfield exist in the Venom/Morbius/Kraven the Hunter side of the multiverse, leaving Tom Holland free and clear to continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is it going to happen? Well, we’re skeptical on this one, but stranger things have definitely come to life in the past.