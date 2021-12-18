‘Spider-Man’ fans are torn over which new movie they’d rather see

Not to state the obvious, but there will be copious Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers from here on out, so proceed at your own peril.

Now that you’ve decided to read on, you’ve probably got a good idea of where this is headed. As everyone was expecting, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suited up and swung back into action as multiversal Peter Parkers, fighting alongside Tom Holland in a third act that was filled to bursting point with fan service.

The only problem is that now audiences have had a taste, they want the whole damn meal. As a result, Twitter has been locked in a heated debate about whether they’d rather see Spider-Man 4 with Maguire, or The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Garfield.

What would you want to see after #SpiderManNoWayHome #NoWayHome ?



Like for Spider-Man 4

— Spider-Man: FreshMan🕷🕸 (@FreshManSeries) December 18, 2021

Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 deserve to be made now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/RXBnGoZZaK — Diana. ʬ (@HailMother) December 18, 2021

Hoping to Manifest Spider-man 4 and The Amazing Spider-man 3. 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/jDAk6DdnqS — Armor King (@ArmorKingTV21) December 17, 2021

I love how The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man 4 are trending. 😭 @Sony @Marvel you know what to do, please — 𝕁 𝕆 𝔼 𝕃 (@fatlukaku) December 18, 2021

Hey @Sony I have three movie suggestions GUARANTEED to make you BUCKETS of money.



#1 #TobeyMaguire in a Sam Raimi directed Spider-man 4



#2 #AndrewGarfield in "The Amazing Spider-man 3"



#3 #TomHolland in "Spider-man vs. Venom"



Release them in this order 1 year apart = 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/DrgtEeV8Pz — Nerd Cookies (@nerd_cookies) December 18, 2021

My inner child wanted a Spider-Man 4

But my present self wants a The Amazing Spider-Man 3 so bad.

🤟🕸 — Arnav Bawa (@ArnavBawa2) December 18, 2021

Speaking of 3 Spider-Men, I’d also love some kind of project (Film or Mini-Series) where we get to see the stories of Tobey and Andrew continue, specifically Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 3. pic.twitter.com/BI55YXiyqj — Cole Forman (@SSJ4_Tarfful) December 18, 2021

Well if he wants time off have them do spider-Man 4 bully Maguire return and The amazing Spider-Man 3 with venom Eddie pic.twitter.com/U10yMpb0rv — Ken Kaniff From Connecticut (@KenKaniff98) December 18, 2021

Given that the friendly neighborhood superhero is unquestionably Sony’s biggest cash cow, it can’t be 100% ruled out that the studio wouldn’t take either of those suggestions under consideration. Maguire’s fourth outing was abandoned just as things were starting to come together behind the scenes, while The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 even had release dates locked in before the slate was wiped clean.

In an idea world, fans would luxuriate in having Holland, Garfield and Maguire leading a Spider-Man series of their own, but that’s not how it works. Or is it?