‘Spider-Man’ fans are torn over which new movie they’d rather see
Not to state the obvious, but there will be copious Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers from here on out, so proceed at your own peril.
Now that you’ve decided to read on, you’ve probably got a good idea of where this is headed. As everyone was expecting, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suited up and swung back into action as multiversal Peter Parkers, fighting alongside Tom Holland in a third act that was filled to bursting point with fan service.
The only problem is that now audiences have had a taste, they want the whole damn meal. As a result, Twitter has been locked in a heated debate about whether they’d rather see Spider-Man 4 with Maguire, or The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Garfield.
Given that the friendly neighborhood superhero is unquestionably Sony’s biggest cash cow, it can’t be 100% ruled out that the studio wouldn’t take either of those suggestions under consideration. Maguire’s fourth outing was abandoned just as things were starting to come together behind the scenes, while The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 even had release dates locked in before the slate was wiped clean.
In an idea world, fans would luxuriate in having Holland, Garfield and Maguire leading a Spider-Man series of their own, but that’s not how it works. Or is it?