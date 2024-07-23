Lady Deadpool and Lady Wolverine? Blake Lively’s surprise ‘Deadpool 3’ premiere pal teases a multiversal cameo we weren’t expecting

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, and the entire Deadpool & Wolverine crowd definitely want us to get excited about the Lady Deadpool cameo in their film, teasing it in a few teasers and trailers leading up to its July 27 premiere, but was there another female variant we should have been looking out for all along?

Blake Lively, the leading suspect for the woman behind the Lady Deadpool mask, brought Gigi Hadid, one of her best friends, as her date to the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, and, call us delusional (“delulu” for the kids), but we’re pretty much convinced the duo’s outfit choices are major Deadpool & Wolverine Easter eggs.

Lively, who is married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, donned a fabulous figure-hugging ruby catsuit with black cornucopia details that was clearly inspired by the Merc with a Mouth’s iconic red and black suit. Hadid, on the other hand, chose Wolverine as her inspiration, opting for a custom Miu Miu leather bandana top and maxi skirt combo in nearly the exact same shade of yellow as Hugh Jackman’s character’s equally iconic uniform that reportedly moved grown men to tears during Deadpool & Wolverine test screenings.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, we’re not saying Gigi Hadid shows up in Deadpool & Wolverine as a female Wolverine variant, but that’s also basically exactly what we’re saying (and no, we don’t mean Laura Kinney, that’s already been covered). If Ryan Reyndols complimenting Lively’s outfit during the premiere seemingly confirmed his wife is playing the female version of his character (romance is truly not dead), then we’re choosing to believe there’s some extra motivation behind Hadid’s show-stopping appearance too, besides accompanying her friend and literally dressing the part.

I mean, just look at the foursome posing on the red carpet and tell me that is not just a little bit suspicious.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman pose together at the 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE' NYC premiere.



pic.twitter.com/GQUezQ3N6R — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 22, 2024

Not to mention that Lively and Hadid doubled down on their themed outfits for the World Premiere afterparty, switching from the catsuit and ensemble to a blue and red dress and a yellow trenchcoat, respectively.

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Deadpool & Wolverine has promised a slew of surprising cameos to delight the Marvel faithful, leading to the wildest possible guesses and theories. This one, however, we’re willing to bet a symbolic amount of money on. All questions will be answered when the highly-anticipated Marvel film rolls into theaters on Friday.

