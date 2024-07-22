Image Credit: Disney
Logan (Hugh Jackman) in the TVA in Deadpool & Wolverine
‘This jaded crew that have done a hundred movies’: Hugh Jackman reveals the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ crew’s unforgettable reaction to seeing him in yellow and blue

And we're just days away from the audience reaction, too.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 02:50 pm

The comic book movie sphere has seen its fair share of game-changers throughout the years; Richard Donner’s Superman, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, and the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War, just to name a few. This Friday, the world will witness the latest bearer of the game-changer title in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Indeed, the film’s promises go far beyond the multi-franchise-spanning cameo fest that we already knew it was going to deliver on. According to Kevin Feige himself, Deadpool & Wolverine will act as a sort of benchmark for a more mature direction for the MCU going forward, and the film’s apparent interest in genuine pathos only makes this more exciting.

But for some, the Deadpool & Wolverine pinnacle will come in the form of Hugh Jackman suiting up in Wolverine’s classic yellow and blue uniform for the first time in the character’s live-action history, as evidenced by this anecdote from Jackman himself during an interview on Good Morning America.

The moment I put it on, I remember you (Ryan Reynolds) and I walking on set, him in the Deadpool and me in the yellow and blue, and this jaded crew that have done a hundred movies, you could just… you could hear a pin drop… I can’t imagine doing it any other way.

Suffice it to say that all those studio executives who insisted that the yellow and blue costume just wasn’t right for 24 years are about to receive a pretty severe shock to the system when reports of grown men crying nostalgic tears make the rounds alongside Deadpool & Wolverine‘s lucrative box office haul. Who would have thought that sometimes it pays to make creative decisions that aren’t completely detached from reality?

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.

