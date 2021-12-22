Hilarious Andrew Garfield fan video goes viral for obvious reasons

As you can probably guess, there will indeed be spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home littered throughout.

Andrew Garfield has enjoyed a stellar 2021 to put it lightly, showing up in a trio of wildly different projects spanning multiple genres, and he’s won adulation and acclaim for every single one of them.

Biographical drama The Eyes of Tammy Faye may have failed to set the critical world alight, but Garfield and co-star Jessica Chastain were unanimously singled out for high praise. The actor is also widely expected to land his second Academy Award nomination for Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom!, where his performance is nothing short of astonishing.

However, arguably the best work the 38 year-old has done this year is trying to convince people that he isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which we know that he very much is. As you can see below, an enterprising fan has hilariously edited together every single time Garfield tried to pour water on the speculation, and there’s plenty to work with.

Just a compilation of Andrew Garfield denying that he is in NWH (part 2) pic.twitter.com/7nWhg2aBlj — ً (@dcurachel) December 20, 2021

Garfield’s returning Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man universe is an absolute delight, with fans now campaigning to try and will a third solo outing into existence, which is the least he deserves after his initial tenure was ended by circumstances out of his control.