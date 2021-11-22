Netflix subscribers are left mesmerized by Andrew Garfield in new musical

Andrew Garfield might still be best known for his two-film stint as Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man series, but he’s built up an acclaimed body of work ever since breaking out in a big way with his supporting role in David Fincher’s The Social Network over a decade ago.

On top of landing a Golden Globe nomination for his turn as Eduardo Saverin in the Facebook drama, he’s also landed an Academy Award nod for Best Actor thanks to a knockout performance in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, while he won a Tony for trading the boards in Angels in America back in 2018.

The 38 year-old has stealthily acquired a well-deserved reputation as one of his generation’s finest and most versatile talents, and his latest outing in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical biopic Tick, Tick… Boom! has left Netflix subscribers enraptured, as you can see from the reactions below.

Andrew Garfield should get an Oscar for #TickTickBoomMovie. He embodied his character and is even more obvious when you see the side by side videos of Jonathan Larson pic.twitter.com/LvRMKyGxBw — Etanli 🎅🌴✨ (@Stanley_Zapata) November 21, 2021

A heartwarming movie of an insecure feeling. Andrew Garfield really nailed it! He deserves an Oscar. #TickTickBoomMovie pic.twitter.com/Kcca2U374N — AGA Tambunan (@agatharoulina) November 22, 2021

Watching Andrew Garfield in #ticktickBOOMmovie is the closest I have ever felt to Jonathan Larson. I openly bawled throughout the film, because he felt so alive to me in those two hours.



What a beautiful, moving celebration of his life this was. Thank you @Lin_Manuel. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SxzTw0P7a9 — Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) November 22, 2021

Andrew Garfield’s performance in #TickTickBoomMovie is just so special. I’m still not over it. I am also watching it again right now and crying. — manda 💫 (@amxndareviews) November 22, 2021

Such a beautiful movie with an amazing performance by Andrew OMGarfield who truly embraced Jonathan Larson. I truly feel like he could and should get a nomination for his performance.



It’s been 6 minutes since the movie ended and I’m still crying. #ticktickboommovie pic.twitter.com/Xeowuji7Qw — 𝐣𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞 (@puertoricangeek) November 22, 2021

Will Smith might be the favorite to land next year’s Best Actor trophy for his work in King Richard, but Garfield is virtually guaranteed to be joining him on the shortlist, and he might even be a dark horse victor. He’s absolutely outstanding in Tick, Tick… Boom!, even more so when you find out that he’d never sang in public before, and underwent intense vocal training specifically to do the part of Jonathan Larson justice.