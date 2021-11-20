It sounds a little cynical, but Warner Bros.’ King Richard is one of those movies that you can almost feel being precision-engineered with awards season glory in mind, not that it’s a bad thing when the quality of the film is so strong.

It’s got one of the biggest stars of the modern era getting serious and immersing himself fully into a career-best performance, based on the uplifting and inspiring true story that saw Venus and Serena Williams go from two broke kids in Compton to global superstars, household names and a pair of the all-time tennis greats.

King Richard has been generating strong buzz ever since it first screened for critics this summer, and as you can see from the reactions below, Twitter is in unanimous agreement that the Academy Awards may as well engrave Will Smith’s name on the Best Actor statue already.

King Richard was such a great movie. Made me tear up by the end. Will Smith better get that Oscar nom. 10/10 #KingRichard pic.twitter.com/PsZKYygSWr — Giselle (@itsgissel) November 20, 2021

#KingRichard pulls you in with an inspirational story and tugs at the heart with a powerhouse performance from the entire cast. Will Smith is on his way to an Oscar win, and Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney shine. Not to mention Beyoncé’s phenomenal “Be Alive”! Great movie! pic.twitter.com/oheFJU0rWu — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) November 20, 2021

Will Smith’s performance in KING RICHARD is pretty much dad goals. If I could even be as close to as dedicated to his daughters as I am to mine… give this man an Oscar. pic.twitter.com/NIU3i2M4Ft — Aaron Pruner (@AaronFlux) November 20, 2021

The movie #KingRichard was amazing, I mean AMAZING. Will Smith was amazing/phenomenal, like if he don’t get (ALL THE AWARDS), it’s racism behind it. When Be Alive comes on at the end of the movie, u will get emotional. Guarantee. I think Beyoncé still has chance at the Oscar. pic.twitter.com/n3XkVXzAld — ♔👑𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥 𝔸 ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝔹𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙👑♔ (@AVeryPettyBitch) November 19, 2021

#NW King Richard.

Will Smith's long awaited Oscar seems to have come at last. pic.twitter.com/W2XeS6wECK — Loose Lord FvckleJuice (@greenlife49_) November 19, 2021

nw Will Smith winning an Oscar in #KingRichard pic.twitter.com/eiGEzQXxG0 — Mody (@modytalkmovies) November 19, 2021

Heartfelt & inspiring. Gripping & deeply moving. Give Will Smith the Oscar now. Impressive & very good. 92% 🍅 👍🏽 Loved it. #KingRichard #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/rYKw8e4C47 — FONZO-S (@FonzoS) November 20, 2021

#KingRichard was heartwarming and encouraging while being a wonderful story about bravery and passion. If Will Smith doesn’t win an Oscar, we’ve failed as a society. Can’t wait to watch it again at home. Being a girl dad, this one hit home. pic.twitter.com/3A2mc63uei — Ethan Simmie (@EthanSimmie) November 20, 2021

Yeah give Will Smith his Oscar! #KingRichard — Mar-Q♌️ (@marqymarqy2) November 20, 2021

I don’t care what other movies come out the next few months, nobody’s beating Will Smith for that Oscar after what he just did in King Richard.. nooo contest. And what a flick. — captain.aliman (@aliman92) November 20, 2021

Smith has been nominated twice before for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, but King Richard marks his best shot at glory yet. It’s an incredible turn from the 53 year-old, but the competition is shaping up to be fierce with some heavy hitters including The Tragedy of Macbeth‘s Denzel Washington, Tick, Tick… Boom!‘s Andrew Garfield, Don’t Look Up‘s Leonardo DiCaprio, and The Power of the Dog‘s Benedict Cumberbatch expected to provide some big name rivals for the trophy.