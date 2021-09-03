First King Richard Reactions Praise Will Smith’s Oscar-Worthy Performance

Most people would call Will Smith a movie star and not an actor, because there’s still a clear difference between the two, despite the fact they both involve stepping in front of a camera pretending to be somebody else. Movie stars bring in the box office dollars, and actors reap awards season glory.

While Smith does have a pair of Oscar nods under his belt for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness, he’s been much more comfortable and content in his wheelhouse as an action hero, using his megawatt charisma and screen presence to anchor a string of blockbuster behemoths. However, the early reactions to biopic King Richard look to have firmly established him as the one to beat in the Best Actor race.

The movie tells the story of how Venus and Serena Williams’ father predicted greatness from birth, taking his daughters from the streets of Compton to the top of the tennis world, training them to become two of the greatest players in history and hugely marketable names that inspired a generation.

In terms of Oscars? I’m no expert — pssst….nobody here is, as we’re not in academy — but I’d say only Will Smith is a lock for nomination. I’d actually love to see him win but still a long way till March. September 3, 2021

KING RICHARD has big SEABISCUIT energy. In good inspirational ways, and in ways it doesn’t understand, maybe not so good? Either way, Aunjanue Ellis as Brandi Williams and Jon Bernthal (specifically his stache) stole the show for me. #Telluride pic.twitter.com/TeRs1uU0K7 — Robert Daniels @ Telluride (@812filmreviews) September 3, 2021

Also Tony Goldwyn continues to understand the assignment and Jon Bernthal is so good as the put-upon coach Rick Macci – I don’t think I’ve ever seen him in a role like this. September 3, 2021

Don’t remember ever choking up during a movie as much as I did during KING RICHARD. It’s the most amazing story, told so well. I ballboyed for Venus, got to know Mr. Williams, practiced at Macci’s academy—they nailed it all. Will Smith is gonna be hard to beat. The film too. Man! pic.twitter.com/49bUMVT4kh — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 3, 2021

KING RICHARD: Excellent film! A rousing, feel-good crowd-pleaser about the rise of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams! Oscar noms for #WillSmith (Lead Actor) & #AunjanueEllis (Supp Actress), maybe Best Pic! Loved from start to finish! @KingRichardFilm #Telluride pic.twitter.com/nvXbtDSA8h — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) September 3, 2021

The first trailer promised an emotionally powerful story, all held together by a transformative performance from the former Fresh Prince. He’s clearly gone all-in to deliver what’s already shaping up to be his best work yet in King Richard, and it looks like it could end up with a shiny gold statue or ten sitting on his mantle by the time next year’s awards season draws to a close.