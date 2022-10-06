Suited and booted ‘Madame Web’ set photos create major web-slinging multiversal intrigue

In an official capacity, we know nothing about the plot of Madame Web, which is currently in the midst of shooting ahead of a February 2024 release. However, if the rumors turn out to be true, then there’s every reason to think we could be in for a multiversal superhero spectacular that sounds so insane, it might just be awesome.

A purported plot leak claimed that director S.J. Clarkson’s stab at Sony’s Spider-Man Universe would essentially be a web-slinging spin on The Terminator, with the assorted costumed crimefighters central to the story all trying to protect the Web of Life and Destiny by ensuring that an unborn Peter Parker make his way out into the world.

We don’t even have confirmation as to who the rest of the ensemble outside of Dakota Johnson’s title hero are even playing, but new set photos to have emerged online have created a curious web of intrigue, which you can check out below.

That appears to be Tahar Rahim in what looks awfully like a Spider-Man costume of some description, which would potentially lend credence to the rumors that he’s been set as Ezekiel Sims – who in the comic books has a similar set of powers to the iconic friendly neighborhood superhero.

The alleged roster is said to be rounded out by Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin, Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon, Emma Roberts’ Mary Parker, and Adam Scott’s future Uncle Ben. If that is indeed the case, then should we be getting excited about Madame Web, even though Sony hasn’t given us much reason to invest in its latest attempt at building an interconnected Marvel franchise?

The jury remains out, but we’re nothing if not intrigued to see and hear more.