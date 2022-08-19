All ‘Madame Web’ characters and cast rumored and confirmed

After Venom, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, Sony is continuing their Sony Spider-Man universe with Madame Web. The film is scheduled to release on October 6, 2023, and will focus on one of the more interesting side characters in the Spider-Man comics, Madame Web. The film will be directed by S.J. Clarkson who has mainly directed television including episodes of Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Anatomy of a Scandal.

While not much is known about the plot of the film, rumors have slipped out as the movie is currently being filmed. However, most of the main members of the cast have already been announced, so let’s take a look at every cast member confirmed for Madame Web – and maybe some members who are rumored – as well as what characters they might be playing.

Dakota Johnson

Star of Fifty Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson, will be playing the titular character in the film, Madame Web herself. You might also recognize her from The Social Network, Suspiria, and Ben and Kate. This will undoubtedly be a different version of the character than the one in the comic books as Johnson is much younger than her comic book counterpart. Cassandra Webb was created by Dennis O’Neil and John Romita Jr. and she first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #210 in 1980.

Madame Web is a blind clairvoyant in the comic books, who usually assisted the Spider-named heroes: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, etc. If rumors are to be believed, the film’s plot will center around Madame Web and other Spider-Man side characters trying to stop Peter Parker’s parents from being killed, preventing Spider-Man from existing.

Sydney Sweeney

You will probably recognize Sydney Sweeney most from her roles in Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Handmaid’s Tale. The 24-year-old actress recently joined Dakota Johnson in the cast of the film, and she has been the fan favorite for a Black Cat casting for a while now. However, based on some rumors she will not be playing Black Cat, but instead will be playing Julia Carpenter.

Julia Carpenter is the current Madame Web in Marvel Comics, taking up the mantle in 2010. But Julia was first introduced in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #6 in 1984 by Jim Shooter and Mick Zeck as Spider-Woman. Funnily enough, Johnson was spotted on set wearing the Carpenter costume so there might be a chance that she will instead be playing Julia Carpenter’s version of Madame Web, maybe making Sweeney Cassandra instead. Another theory posits that she might be playing the villain of the movie Charlotte Witter.

Isabela Merced

Isabela Merced is probably best known for playing Dora the Explorer in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She also starred in Transformers: The Last Knight and Instant Family. As is the case with most of the other cast members, who Merced will be playing has not been officially announced. However, fans think that she will be playing Aña Corazon, also known as Spider-Girl.

Aña Corazon first appeared in Marvel Comics in Amazing Fantasy Vol. 2 #1 in 2004 and she was created by Joe Quesada, Fiona Avery, and Mark Brooks. Corazon was a part of the Spider Society, a group that worshipped Spider-Totems in Marvel Comics. Again, it’s unclear if Merced will be playing the character, but if she were to play a Spider-Man character, Spider-Girl would fit.

Adam Scott

You might recognize Adam Scott from his roles in Parks and Recreation and Step Brothers or his more recent role in the Apple TV Plus series, Severance. There is no official word on who he might be playing but the rumor is that he is playing a version of Uncle Ben. Uncle Ben, you would know from both Spider-Man where he was played by Cliff Robertson, and The Amazing Spider-Man where he was played by Martin Sheen.

A young Uncle Ben’s inclusion in Madame Web is tied to the rumored plot of the film, which revolves around Madame Web and other spider-related characters protecting Mary Parker so she gives birth to Peter Parker, Spider-Man. However, if he was not playing Uncle Ben and instead playing a different role in the film, he would make an excellent Ben Reilly, who was Spider-Man’s clone in the comic books.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts is probably best known for her roles in Scream Queens, We’re the Millers, Scream 4, and American Horror Story and she also has been cast in Madame Web. Who she will be playing has not yet been confirmed so we can only speculate for now. She has been spotted with a baby bump on set, which leads credence to the rumor that she will be playing Mary Parker, Peter Parker’s mother as mentioned above.

Tahar Rahim

French actor Tahar Rahim will have a role in Madame Web but we still do not know who he will be playing. You would have probably seen Rahim in The Mauritanian, A Prophet, or The Past. As we don’t know who he will be playing we could speculate but as the Spider-Man catalog of characters is quite large, he could be playing a number of roles. He could be playing Morlun, a character who hunted Spider-Man and spider-related characters. Morlun was first introduced in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 #30 in 2001 and he was created by John Romita Jr. and J. Michael Straczynski.

Celeste O’Connor

You might recognize Celeste O’Connor from her roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Freaky. She has been cast in Madame Web and again her role is unknown. She could be playing a character who took up the Spider-Woman mantle at one time, Mattie Franklin. Mattie Franklin was first introduced in Spectacular Spider-Man #263 in 1998, and she was created by John Byrne and Rafael Kayanan. Interestingly enough, her uncle in the comics was J. Jonah Jameson, which could be a unique dynamic if Celeste O’Connor was playing the character in Madame Web.

Mike Epps

Mike Epps might be best known for his role in the Resident Evil film series or his roles in The Hangover and the remake of Uncle Buck. It’s unclear who Epps would be playing in Madame Web although because he is primarily a comedian, he could have been cast as the film’s comic relief.

Zosia Mamet

Probably best known for her roles in The Kids Are All Right, The Flight Attendant, and Girls, Zosia Mamet has been cast in Madame Web. She is also the daughter of the famous playwright, David Mamet. Again we have no confirmation as to who Zosia will be playing, but there are a few spider-related characters who have not popped up on this list yet. Maybe she is playing the original Spider-Woman, Jessica Drew, or maybe even a version of Spider-Gwen from the future.

At the end of the day, you cannot fault Madame Web for not having an all-star cast. Yet, Morbius had Matt Smith and Jared Harris so we will probably have to wait and see on that end. But who knows — if the plot is nearly as bonkers as the leaks and rumors suggest it is, maybe the movie will be a fun ride.

Madame Web is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.