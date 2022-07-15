‘Madame Web’ cast set to party down as Adam Scott joins the ensemble

What a week it’s been for Adam Scott. First of all, the Parks & Recreation alum earned himself a well-deserved Emmy nomination for his turn in Apple’s high-concept drama series Severance and now it’s come out that he’s joining the Spider-Verse. Scott, who’s also due to feature in a revival of his cult favorite comedy Party Down, has reportedly signed up to join the ensemble cast of Sony’s Madame Web.

As per Deadline, Scott has signed along the dotted line to board the S.J. Clarkson-directed film, which stars Persuasion‘s Dakota Fanning in the title role. The rest of the ridiculously starry supporting cast includes Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Sweet Girl), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), and Tahar Rahim (The Serpent).

Not much is known about Madame Web in the way of plot, but it’s expected that the studio will totally revamp the character for live-action. In the comics, Cassandra Webb is an elderly blind woman with psychic powers plugged into a web-shaped life-support system. She’s typically a supporting character and ally to the Spider-Men and women rather than a hero in her own right, but presumably Johnson’s version will be more proactive.

The movie is also being talked up as Sony’s answer to Doctor Strange, given that Web’s powers have often gifted her a strong connection to other realities. So expect Madame Web to take a deep dive into the Spider-Verse of Madness. Fans can feel free to theorize about cameos from Tom Hardy’s Venom or even Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Forget Morbius, it’s Webbin’ time.

Scott’s casting in this project makes him the latest Parks & Rec veteran to go on to enter the extended Marvel universe, following Ant-Man Paul Rudd, Star-Lord Chris Pratt, Venom‘s Jenny Slate, and WandaVision breakout Kathryn Hahn. Madame Web is due to crawl its way into theaters in just under a year’s time on July 7, 2023.