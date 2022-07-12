The complete list of 2022 Emmy nominations

The 74th Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12 by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero and Emmy-winning Curb Your Enthusiasm actor-comedian J.B. Smoove in a virtual ceremony, alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” Scherma had previously said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have J.B. and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

The nominations announcements were expected to be interesting this year — between a glut of Star Wars and Marvel series on Disney Plus, the excellent newcomer The Peacemaker on HBO Max, and the usual prestige series such as HBO’s Succession and Barry, Stranger Things, and Squid Games on Netflix, and the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul. (If Bob Odenkirk doesn’t finally get his statue this year — rest assured, we riot.)

The awards ceremony this year will be held on held Sept. 12, and broadcast live on NBC. Although a venue has not yet been announced, the ceremony is expected to return to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. A host has likewise not yet been named, as producers have reportedly approached everyone from Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson to NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers to no avail.

See below for the full list, which will be periodically updated as the nominations are read. Hope your favorites make the list!

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Movie, Anthology

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice