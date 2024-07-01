’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Sophie and Rob still together?

Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne’s journey from 90 Day Fiancé season ten and beyond has hit several bumps in the road from the moment that Englishwoman Sophie landed in Rob’s home state of California. Season eight of Happily Ever After has shown that the pair still have a lot to get through if they want to achieve marital bliss – perhaps not helped by Sophie’s mother Claire often at the helm.

Here’s where we know about where Sophie and Rob stand today, after filming on Happily Ever After has wrapped.

Sophie and Rob’s relationship timeline

Sophie, a British woman of mixed-race heritage, slid into American citizen Rob’s DMs on Instagram after discovering him on an account for mixed-race models. After months of chatting online, Sophie flew out to meet Rob in his home state of California, and the two swiftly got engaged, motivated in large part due to the fact it would allow Sophie to stay in the country for much longer – ninety days, to be exact, as the show’s title suggests.

As shown on season ten of 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie had trouble adjusting to life in Rob’s home. The Brit, who grew up wealthy, found Rob’s home to be less than ideal in comparison to what she’s used to. This led to accusations by Rob that his fiancé was “spoiled”, whereas Sophie – egged on by her mother Claire – wondered if the American was pulling his own weight in comparison to the businesswoman. From the start, Rob’s relationship with his future mother-in-law was frosty at best, with Claire’s frequent fights with “Rob the Knob” – as she labels him – causing Sophie to consider calling off the wedding.

Although Sophie and Rob eventually made it down the aisle after reconciling, mother-in-law troubles weren’t the only hurdle they had to overcome. When Sophie discovered that Rob had been sending sexually explicit messages to other women, Rob attempted to gaslight his way out of the situation by claiming that didn’t count as cheating. When Rob discovered that Sophie was bisexual, he suspected that Sophie may cheat on him with her friend Kay, who she moved in with after a particularly explosive argument.

As shown in the follow-up series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season eight, these struggles have meant that little progress has been made between the pair in resolving these issues, leading to Sophie considering giving up on their marriage – something certainly encouraged by Claire. Sophie realized that bailing on her marriage also meant bailing on her new life in America, making the decision a much bigger one than she previously thought.

Are Sophie and Rob still together in 2024?

In March of 2024, news broke via In Touch Weekly that Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne had separated after just one year of marriage. “They haven’t officially filed because the show is still going on,” an anonymous source close to the couple told the publication. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends but they are not together.”

The “show” in question is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season eight, a spin-off venture where the international couple were shown attempting to save their marriage, which, as of June 2024, is still airing. In recent episodes, Sophie has held a series of emergency meetings with Rob and her mother in an attempt to patch up their long-held animosity between the pair – with little success, other than an apology from Rob.

Sophie has also put some serious consideration into what a break-up of her marriage would mean for her life – in particular, the resulting deportation back to the UK under immigration rules. On the other hand, she realised that staying with Rob would mean that her mother would also stay in the U.S. with her – with little friends or family for Claire, other than Rob. This major decision may explain why the pair have seemingly not proceeded to filing for divorce.

The source also told In Touch that the former couple “haven’t been” together since she moved in with her friend Kay after an argument. “They moved in together around May of last year and [Kay and Sophie] been living together since.”

Similarly to Liz Woods and “Big’ Ed Brown in the same series, their fate was deliberately left ambiguous off-screen. Only in the week that Liz and Ed’s break-up was depicted did Liz debut her new boyfriend on her Instagram account. Brown and Woods were rumored for months to have married in the summer of 2023 – a rumor that went unchallenged until the breakdown of their relationship was portrayed on the show.

If Sophie was indeed unfaithful, or if the couple decided to call time on their relationship due to jealousy, this will likely not be commented on by Sophie nor Rob until the season finale airs, as was the case with Liz and Ed. Until then, it seems the only thing fans can know with confidence is that the couple are separated – and perhaps surprisingly – are apparently remaining friends.

