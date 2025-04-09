A ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star says it’s time for Jeff Bezos to ruffle some Donald Trump-shaped feathers

This past week has seen a lot of influential figures come forward with their criticisms of President Donald Trump. Even billionaires like Elon Musk have voiced their grievances. But we’ve yet to hear anything from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

People are calling for him to make a stand against Trump and one of the most vocal individuals making the demand actually works for Bezos. Bradley Whitford, who stars prominently in the Amazon adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale, risked his own career by standing by his principles (like our hero Rachel Zegler). The actor called for Bezos to do the right thing and say something against Trump.

What did Bradley Whitford say?

Speaking to Variety, the 65-year-old discussed his role in the fictional future America where women have been enslaved by fanatical Christian nationalists. While the show and the book it’s based on seemed far-fetched when the first season aired, the U.S. today is looking a lot more like Gilead in the present.

Whitford partly blames both his current and former network bosses who he says contributed to Trump’s rise to power.

“It’s interesting, especially when you look at all the people who I’ve worked for over the years lined up at the Trump inauguration, staying silent while their daughters’ rights are being torn away.”

Bezos was present at the Trump inauguration on January 20th. The billionaire also scrapped the endorsement of Kamala Harris from The Washington Post 11 days before the election. Bezos bought the national newspaper back in 2013, but previously pledged it would maintain its independence. Given his decision to intervene in the running of the paper last year it’s safe to say that was a lie.

Whitford calls out Jeff Bezos directly

Of course, Bradley didn’t stop with a subtle dig at his boss. Later in the interview he doubled down, “I’m p***ed at all the people I work for. Like, ‘F***ING. SPEAK. UP,’[…] And Jeff Bezos, f***ing speak up!” When asked whether he would say the same thing to the billionaire in person Whitford responded, “I don’t want to be a punk attacking, but I would really like to ask Jeff Bezos […] ‘What the hell is happening here?!’”

Bezos was long thought to be liberal-libertarian in his politics. He had donated to causes supporting sam-sex marriages but also lower taxes on the rich. He supported both Democratic and Republican politicians according to Slate.com.

Many rich folk who previously endorsed Trump have turned against him in the last week. Clearly the president’s tariffs have hit their bank accounts. It would be interesting to see whether or not Bezos’ opinion on the president has changed since November 5.

