Rachel Zegler attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Snow White" at El Capitan Theatre on March 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Category:
News
Movies

‘Astoundingly principled’: Rachel Zegler takedown backfires as jaws drop at her standing up to power

Rare to see this kind of courage in Hollywood.
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 26, 2025 06:43 am

We wonder whether Rachel Zegler would have ever accepted the lead in Snow White if she’d known what was coming. From the moment it was announced, racists began bleating about her ethnicity, there was a messy controversy over the Seven Dwarfs (quickly excised from the title), drama involving Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot, and, finally, the end product being a critical and financial catastrophe.

Recommended Videos

Now a new Variety article entitled “Inside Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Fiasco‘ appears to lay some of the blame for Snow White‘s underwhelming box office directly on Zegler. As per the piece, Zegler made an X post thanking fans for the positive reception to the first trailer, later adding to that thread to say “and always remember, free palestine.”

Disney went ballistic when they heard about the post, with the film’s producer Mark Platt hopping on a transcontinental flight to New York to plead with her to take it down. I suspect most stars, when faced with the powerful and influential producer of the blockbuster movie you’re starring in, would cave. But Zegler is made of sterner stuff, “stood her ground”, and refused to compromise on her principles.

If this piece’s goal was to place the blame for Snow White‘s box office on Zegler, it’s catastrophically backfired. Many have united firmly behind Zegler, impressed that she’s willing to put her career on the line to stand up for what’s right:

Hats off to Zegler:

I can only join in the applause:

That said, tweaking Mickey Mouse’s nose probably doesn’t bode well for Zegler being cast in any future Disney movies, but that arguably makes her firm stance all the more powerful:

Thankfully, it seems that the world of theater has her back and – frankly – I just don’t think major studios deserve her:

It is perhaps notable that Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot has made repeated statements on the Israel/Palestine conflict with no attempts at censorship from Disney. The Variety piece even half-heartedly tries to blame Zegler for Gadot receiving death threats, with an insider saying “[Zegler] didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone.” Huh, it’s almost like the ‘actually literally happening right now’ horrors of reality should be prioritized over the latest live-action Disney slop.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
