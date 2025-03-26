‘Astoundingly principled’: Rachel Zegler takedown backfires as jaws drop at her standing up to power

We wonder whether Rachel Zegler would have ever accepted the lead in Snow White if she’d known what was coming. From the moment it was announced, racists began bleating about her ethnicity, there was a messy controversy over the Seven Dwarfs (quickly excised from the title), drama involving Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot, and, finally, the end product being a critical and financial catastrophe.

Now a new Variety article entitled “Inside Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Fiasco‘ appears to lay some of the blame for Snow White‘s underwhelming box office directly on Zegler. As per the piece, Zegler made an X post thanking fans for the positive reception to the first trailer, later adding to that thread to say “and always remember, free palestine.”

Disney went ballistic when they heard about the post, with the film’s producer Mark Platt hopping on a transcontinental flight to New York to plead with her to take it down. I suspect most stars, when faced with the powerful and influential producer of the blockbuster movie you’re starring in, would cave. But Zegler is made of sterner stuff, “stood her ground”, and refused to compromise on her principles.

If this piece’s goal was to place the blame for Snow White‘s box office on Zegler, it’s catastrophically backfired. Many have united firmly behind Zegler, impressed that she’s willing to put her career on the line to stand up for what’s right:

Disney trying to make Rachel Zegler sound entitled meanwhile the woman sounds awesome.



A producer flew all the way to tell her to delete a tweet and woman was like "Nope" https://t.co/SyqDpPv0Oh pic.twitter.com/pKz3m0G13V — Niklander (@Niklander3) March 25, 2025

they are basically blaming a 23 year old who said free palestine as a reason for this film not doing well and having issues on its press tour. absolutely crazy… also google julie platt, marc platts wife. rachel zegler is astoundingly principled, my god https://t.co/0RfpU6hpFX — sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) March 25, 2025

Hats off to Zegler:

me liking and retweeting every positive tweet about how cool rachel zegler is after everyone found out marc platt flew out to tell her to delete her pro palestine tweet and she looked him in the eye and said no pic.twitter.com/cLZWDHJCZe — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) March 26, 2025

I can only join in the applause:

“Marc Platt flew to New York to speak directly with her. But Zegler stood her ground, and the post remained.” https://t.co/EYCxNmayvy pic.twitter.com/25Jjjt2swX — trizz 🍉 (@meeksfilm) March 25, 2025

That said, tweaking Mickey Mouse’s nose probably doesn’t bode well for Zegler being cast in any future Disney movies, but that arguably makes her firm stance all the more powerful:

Rachel Zegler’s career is in jeopardy and her not having any future projects lined up is a very telling sign. https://t.co/SsxnRp3tCc pic.twitter.com/ssvjSFCDFd — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) March 25, 2025

Thankfully, it seems that the world of theater has her back and – frankly – I just don’t think major studios deserve her:

“she ruined her career”

“rachel zegler flopped”

“she will never work again”

“wishing on her downfall”

“she’s a failure”



meanwhile this was less than two months ago and she’s about to be the highest paid actress on the west end 👋 pic.twitter.com/8corozElO0 — amanda (@deardevotedlrh) March 25, 2025

It is perhaps notable that Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot has made repeated statements on the Israel/Palestine conflict with no attempts at censorship from Disney. The Variety piece even half-heartedly tries to blame Zegler for Gadot receiving death threats, with an insider saying “[Zegler] didn’t understand the repercussions of her actions as far as what that meant for the film, for Gal, for anyone.” Huh, it’s almost like the ‘actually literally happening right now’ horrors of reality should be prioritized over the latest live-action Disney slop.

