When does the ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ season finale air?

If you’re keen to see where your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples are at after their respective seasons, you’re in luck, as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – a follow-up series featuring 90DF alums attempting wedded bliss after making it down the aisle – is currently airing its eighth season.

Better yet – the new series is arguably its most explosive yet. From Big Ed and Liz facing their 15th (yes, 15th!) break-up over taco pasta, to Patrick’s rejection from Thaís’ father, to Angela and Michael seemingly going down the road to getting a divorce finalized.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ongoing season – including the full cast list, finale date, and where you can watch the series.

Where can I watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs every Sunday, 8 p.m. ET (Eastern Time)/Pacific Time (PT) on the TLC channel. FuboTV and Spectrum On Demand also offer the episodes via TLC. Episodes are readily available on streaming via the TLC network’s designated reality TV streamer, Discovery Plus – free for all subscribers.

Many 90 Day Fiancé shows are available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max), free for subscribers, as TLC and HBO both belong to Warner Bros. Discovery. Be warned, however – Max is known to reshuffle its catalogue and drop titles from their streamer with little warning, so it is somewhat likely that Happily Ever After? may not stay on the service forever. Max does not carry every 90 Day spin-off, or every TLC/Discovery Plus reality series, but typically offers the most popular titles.

How many episodes is 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8?

Seasons 7, 6, and 5 – the previous three seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After – consisted of around 17-21 episodes, putting season 8 in an expected ballpark of approximately 20 episodes. The TLC network have not disclosed ahead of time how many episodes season 8 will consist of, but the reality series tends to commission seasons of roughly a set number of episodes – although the seasons, as the franchise grows with popularity – are known to grow in episode number to meet demand.

What couples are featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season eight?

Right off the bat, “Big” Ed Brown, arguably 90 Day Fiancé’s most famous face, is appearing on season eight with his fiancé, Liz Woods. Joining them are fellow 90 Day: The Last Resort alums Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi.

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik from season three are joining the cast, as well as Mahmoud and Nicole El Sherbiny from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. More recent additions, such as Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone from season eight, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda from season ten, as well as Emily Bieberly and husband Kobe Blaise from season nine also complete the line-up.

When does the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season finale air?

As we don’t know how many episodes season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After will consist of, we cannot give an exact date for the season finale airing. However, using a rough halfway point of episode 10 – which aired on May 19th – we can do a little math.

If season 8 will have around 20 episodes – give or take a few – the season 8 finale will air around late July or early August, 2024. As the finale grows closer, we will have a more certain date confirmed by TLC, as the network looks to advertise the penultimate and final episodes of the season.

Happily Ever After, like most other 90 Day Fiancé shows, tends to wrap up with a few “Tell All” episodes, where the whole cast (re)unites to discuss the events that unfolded over the course of the season, typically hosted by TV personality Shaun Robinson. Season 7 had four Tell All episodes, while season 6 had two.

With this in mind, if you want to see how the couples wrap up their respective journeys, this should be several episodes earlier than the actual season finale. If you’re looking to see, for example, if Ed and Liz’s latest break-up will stick, this should probably be revealed to viewers around late June or July, before the Tell All airs.

