What is Patrick from ’90 Day Fiance’s job?

On season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, the secrecy surrounding the wealth and finances of star Patrick Mendes were a source of tension between the seemingly wealthy American and his then-fiancé Thaís Ramone, who had emigrated to the United States on a temporary visa.

For immigrants on new and/or temporary visas for the U.S., work is typically not permitted under such visas, and they are dependent on other sources of income, usually savings or their relationship with a U.S. resident who is able to work full-time. Even after marriage, work permits do not come immediately, and the decision to move to the country requires a strong level of financial security.

While Patrick and Thaís managed to resolve this argument and stay together, unlike many 90 Day Fiancé couples, what Patrick actually does for a living was not fully revealed on the show. Here’s what we know about the reality star’s working life away from the cameras.

Patrick’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé

Patrick Mendes, an American citizen of Brazillian descent living in Texas, met Thaís Ramone, a model, while visiting Brazil after discovering her on a dating app while in the country. Patrick, a former bodybuilder who works in the business sector, proposed to his newfound love eleven months after their first date and quickly hitting it off — a move that allowed Thaís to stay in the U.S. under the K-1 visa, often referred to as the fiancé visa, for three months (or ninety days, as the show’s title suggests).

However, things hit a bump in the road shortly into Thaís’ arrival in the U.S., when the Brazillian native asked her new fiancé about his finances, which she was reluctant to reveal. Patrick stated that he simply earned “enough” to make sure she had everything he wanted, but Thaís wanted full transparency if she were to move to the county full-time. However, Patrick had concerns that his future bride was potentially using him for money.

Things certainly weren’t helped by Patrick’s family and their suspicions over what Thaís wanted out of a marriage from him, and Patrick’s brother John’s continuous presence in their home was a source of tension between the two. There were also tensions with Thaís’ own family, as her father did not approve at the speedy pace of their relationship, nor trust Patrick’s intentions, which only worsened when Thaís hid her engagement and upcoming wedding from her family back in Brazil.

Eventually, the pair did get married once in a U.S. wedding ceremony once their time on season 9 of the original series had ended. As shown on the spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which began airing in March 2024, the couple welcomed a daughter shortly into their marriage. In recent episodes, the couple came back to Brazil for the first time as a married couple, and Patrick has attempted to ease tensions between the now-international family.

What does Patrick Mendes do for a living?

As reported by InTouch Weekly, Patrick Mendes’ now-deleted LinkedIn page stated the reality star works as a General Manager at Vivint Smart Home, at the time of their report in June 2022 – although he may have been possibly promoted or worked elsewhere since then. The outlet also reported via Glassdoor that a General Manager at Vivint is expected to earn around $80-148k per year, including bonuses.

According to their website, Vivint “helps families live intelligently in safer, smarter homes,” offering professionally installed home security systems such as cameras and smart locks, as part of a subscription-based model. The company has a reported net worth of $2.57 billion, as of April 2024.

On Patrick’s Instagram page, the businessman has now branched out into the fitness market, working in partnership with Marek Health, a company that offers blood tests and other forms of biomarker analysis to help clients “live life to the fullest and optimize your performance,” with clients in bodybuilding and competitive fitness.

The reality star also has a Cameo page, charging fans approximately $56 (as of April 2024) for video messages. According to Distractify, Mendes also works as a consultant via Zoom for installing solar panels on homes.

As is often the case for 90 Day Fiancé stars, cast members will use attention from the show’s viewers to generate new forms of income for themselves and their families. Main cast members featured as one-half of the couples on the show are expected to earn approximately $1,000 per episode – roughly $10,000 per full season – although this fairly decent payday is reserved for American cast members only due to working visa restrictions, although Patrick would be included in this bracket.

